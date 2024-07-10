SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MORF, INFN, AMBC, BEST on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF)’s sale to Eli Lilly and Company for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Morphic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN)’s sale to Nokia. For each Infinera share, Infinera shareholders will be able to elect to receive either: 1) $6.65 cash, 2) 1.7896 Nokia shares, or 3) a combination of $4.66 in cash and 0.5355 Nokia shares for each Infinera share. If you are an Infinera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Ambac Financial Group, Inc.’s (NYSE: AMBC)’s sale of its legacy financial guarantee businesses to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. for $420 million in cash. If you are an Ambac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST)’s sale to BEST Global Partners and Phoenix Global Partners for $2.88 in cash per American Depository Share. If you are a BEST shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.