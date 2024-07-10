Fast Simon Revolutionizes Search and Discovery Experience for NRS With AI

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced that it has delivered advanced search and discovery for NRS, a leading online retailer in the equestrian and western lifestyle industry. By partnering with Fast Simon, NRS leveraged AI and Smart Rendering to transform how shoppers navigate and explore their online store.



The new search and discovery capabilities powered by Fast Simon give NRS customers a seamless and intuitive browsing experience, empowering them to quickly and efficiently find exactly what they are looking for. With enhanced speed, accuracy and relevance, users can now easily locate products, accessories and information across NRS's extensive online catalog with just a few keystrokes.

"We are thrilled to unveil our enhanced site search, made possible through our partnership with Fast Simon," said David Isham, CEO of NRS. "Providing our customers with a streamlined and efficient shopping experience is paramount. With Fast Simon's advanced AI search and discover technology, we’re already seeing customers enjoy a more tailored and personalized journey."

NRS Boosts Revenue with Fast Simon AI Search and Discovery

Since implementing Fast Simon’s technology, NRS has experienced notable revenue growth from online sales, including:

61% Increase in conversions: Fast Simon’s AI Search uses keywords, vector search, images and more to return faster and more relevant results, even if searches include typos or variations in terminology.

Fast Simon’s AI Search uses keywords, vector search, images and more to return faster and more relevant results, even if searches include typos or variations in terminology. 4% Increase in average order value: Fast Simon’s real-time suggestions and personalized recommendations encourage shoppers to add more items to their carts, resulting in higher sales across the board.

Implementing Fast Simon's AI search and discovery on the NRS website reflects the company's commitment to innovation, customer-centric design and continuous improvement. By leveraging the power of intelligent search capabilities, NRS aims to set new standards for online retail and set itself apart as a destination of choice for equestrian and western lifestyle enthusiasts.

Learn more about Fast Simon’s AI-powered search and discovery functionality at fastsimon.com/solutions/search and experience it on nrsworld.com .

About NRS

NRS is a premier online retailer specializing in equestrian and western lifestyle products. With a vast selection of saddlery, western apparel, accessories and equipment, NRS caters to riders, ranchers and enthusiasts seeking quality products and exceptional service. For more information, visit nrsworld.com .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon leads the industry in AI-powered shopping optimization by dramatically increasing conversion and AOV through search, discovery, merchandising and personalization. It leverages AI to enable new and greatly improved forms of eCommerce and deliver significant productivity gains to merchants while leaving humans in control.

Fast Simon’s scalable self-service solutions integrate with all major eCommerce platforms and power thousands of online brands, including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and Hoover.

For more information, visit fastsimon.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .