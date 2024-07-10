CORA Group Announces Acquisition of the Carlson Marketing Enterprise Loyalty Platform from Kognitiv

• Includes enterprise technology, customers and employees



WARMINSTER, Pa., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORA Group (“CORA”), an operating portfolio of Jonas Software, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kognitiv’s Enterprise Loyalty Platform (ELP). This acquisition elevates CORA’s loyalty solutions to a leadership position within the loyalty technology industry, expanding its portfolio to include enterprise loyalty program management solutions on a global scale. The newly acquired entity will operate as “Carlson Marketing Solutions,” reviving its original brand identity from its founding in 1938 until it was acquired by AIMIA, Inc. and then subsequently by Kognitiv.

The ELP efficiently manages high volumes of complex transactions while enhancing program value, personalization, and targeted customer experiences. Serving over 50 million loyalty program members in 30 countries, ELP enables its clients - including multinational banks, retailers, and travel providers - to increase customer lifetime value through a robust system that manages thousands of transactions per minute globally, coupled with advanced data sciences and customer marketing services. The transaction also includes the Air Miles Reward Program, the largest coalition loyalty program in the Middle East.

As part of this transaction, CORA will be integrating more than 100 new employees from Kognitiv across North America, APAC and EMEA. Denis Brosnan, Portfolio Manager at CORA, will serve as CEO through the transition, ensuring a seamless integration and continued leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carlson Marketing Solutions into the CORA family,” said Brosnan. “These solutions align perfectly with our goal of offering comprehensive loyalty management software solutions to our customers, coupled with vital services supporting key clients. The hallmarks of the Constellation family, which includes our ‘buy-and-hold-forever’ business model and commitment to software company operational excellence, will bring strength, stability and innovation to the clients of these enterprise and service platforms, while providing career development opportunities for our new employees. We are honored to be the stewards of the Carlson Marketing brand henceforth and forever.”

Tim Sullivan, CEO of Kognitiv, also expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, “We are excited to see ELP and Air Miles join forces with CORA, the owner of our long-term fulfillment partner, RewardOps, and to continue our mutually beneficial partnership. This transaction will enable Kognitiv to deepen its focus on data activation technologies, while ensuring continuity of access to the Enterprise Loyalty Platform and RewardOps for our customers. We believe this partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey and presents numerous opportunities for growth and innovation.”

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv inspires lifetime loyalty by helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers. Their intelligent, omnichannel SaaS platform delivers data-driven personalization across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling superior marketing effectiveness and consumer engagement.

In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions business came together to become a global loyalty solutions leader. Today Kognitiv serves a broad portfolio of global brand customers and has employees in over 20 countries. With decades of loyalty solutions experience, Kognitiv has the history, the technology and the expertise to help marketing professionals stay ahead of the customer expectation curve.

Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About CORA Group

CORA Group is a collective organization redefining advancement through the acquisition, strengthening, and growth of over 30 independent software brands worldwide. Our roots in construction and foodservice have expanded to include debt collection & recovery, wine/spirits, moving/storage, loyalty, legal, and long-term care verticals. Today, we are proud to serve over 50,000 customers in 10+ markets with industry-leading enterprise software and related services. CORA Group operates as one of the primary operating groups under Jonas Software, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. This relationship reinforces CORA’s commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions and benefiting from the extensive resources and support provided by Jonas Software and Constellation Software Inc.

