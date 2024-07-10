Stifel Ranks No. 1 in J.D. Power Study for Second Straight Year

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary ranked No. 1 in the employee advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction StudySM for the second straight year.



Stifel’s overall score, calculated from responses submitted by Stifel financial advisors, was 767 out of 1,000 – a significant 130 points higher than the employee segment average of 637.

In addition to ranking No. 1 overall, Stifel ranked No. 1 in three individual categories: leadership and culture, products and marketing, and operational support. The firm also performed particularly well in compensation.

“I am thrilled that J.D. Power has once again named Stifel the No. 1 wealth management firm for employee advisor satisfaction,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “Earning this honor for the second consecutive year further demonstrates our core values of respecting our advisors and always doing what’s best for them. It also sends a clear message that Stifel is a firm with the culture, resources, and support to help high-performing, client-focused advisors take their business to new heights. What we’re building here at Stifel is working, and as the firm Where Success Meets Success, we’re committed to continually improving the advisor experience to attract and retain the best advisors in the industry.”

Stifel ranks as the seventh largest full-service investment firm in terms of number of financial advisors, with more than 2,300 financial advisors.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

