Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2024 Results on July 31, 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, before the market open. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com .



Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, July 31 at 8:30 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com . The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-800-715-9871 for U.S./Canada participants or 646-307-1963 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada participants or 647-362-9199 for international participants using Conference ID #1730953.

About Verisk