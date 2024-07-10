Leading 100 AI Prospect Engagement Platform Offers Three Months Free to Summit Attendees

FAIRFAX, Va., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krateo.AI , an AI-driven prospect engagement platform, today announced the launch of its new AI copilot, Hermes, during The Lead Summit 2024 in New York. In addition, Krateo.AI is recognized as a Leading 100 honoree, highlighting the company as an innovative startup developing the next generation of technology to drive business value for brands. To celebrate these milestones, Krateo.AI is offering three months of free platform access to select The Lead Summit attendees.



The company’s AI-powered suite of tools now includes an AI copilot, Hermes, released today. This copilot can surface insights and recommendations for users based on the data from Krateo.AI’s core platform, which includes a grouping of AI-powered solutions aimed at measuring and maximizing engagement with website visitors, as well as calibration of audience segments for optimized advertising spend.

“Our initial cohort of pilots were amazingly successful, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our recognition on the Leading 100, as well as the reveal of our copilot by sharing our successes with fellow summit attendees,” said Krateo.AI Founder and CEO Clay Sharman.

Krateo.AI is at the forefront of technologies that leverage AI to optimize the parsing and activation of first-party data. The company’s AI technology features use a proprietary three-vector scoring framework to categorize and create retargetable audience segments brands can use to plan marketing engagements with greater precision and less resources.

Krateo.AI’s Head of Product Douglas Smith, a 20-year IBM veteran in predictive analytics and machine learning, said The Lead attendees are getting “all of the power of Google, plus better visibility into the user’s digital footprint across the entire path to purchase,” through Krateo.AI’s technologies.

To learn more about Krateo.AI technologies or schedule a demo, please visit krateo.ai .

About Krateo.AI:

Krateo.AI is a proprietary, AI-driven platform that transforms anonymous website visitors into valuable prospects by building unique digital footprints around their engagement. The company’s advanced AI delivers insights and actionable recommendations for optimal consumer engagement across all sales channels. Krateo.AI empowers people to personalize their marketing campaigns more effectively, increase revenue, reduce costs, build brand loyalty and enhance customer retention. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit krateo.ai .

Media Contact for Krateo.AI:

SamsonPR

krateo@samsonpr.com