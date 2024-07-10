American Rebel Beer Surpasses 100 Retail Locations Throughout Kansas

Nashville, TN, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, and American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com), provided an update on the availability of its American Rebel Beer as it continues to work with its distribution partners to increase the number of locations consumers can purchase their premium light lager.
American Rebel Light (12 oz cans) can now be purchased at 104 locations across the state of Kansas. Within the Company’s distribution footprint, points of sale include:
Liquor Stores – 75
Grocery Stores – 25
Convenience Stores - 4
“We are proud to announce that American Rebel Light Beer, our patriotic domestic light lager, is available at over 100 fine establishments across Kansas and growing quickly,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “The feedback so far has been tremendous for American Rebel Beer after recently being featured at the Country Stampede.
“The retail launch of American Rebel Light starts in Kansas, and we won’t be stopping there. We are poised and ready to enter full production in approximately 30 days and are uniquely positioned to take market share nationwide as customers seek a premium, not craft, light lager beer experience that matches their values.”
American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S. American Rebel Light is distributed in Kansas by Standard Beverage Corporation. With offices in Lawrence, Lenexa and Wichita, Standard Beverage employs approximately 450+ dedicated people and provides the most diverse portfolio of the industry’s best and most well-known brands.
In addition to its distribution agreement with Standard Beverage in Kansas, American Rebel has also reached distribution agreements with Dichello Distributors (www.dichello.com) for the state of Connecticut, Bonbright Distributors for a nine county region of west central Ohio (www.bonbright.com), and with Best Brands Inc. (www.bestbrandsinc.com) for the state of Tennessee.
To learn more about American Rebel Beer, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com. To learn more about AlcSource or City Brewing Company, visit www.alcsource.com or www.citybrewery.com. To learn more about Standard Beverage Corporation, visit www.standardbeverage.com.
About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.
American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include actual use of proceeds from the private placement, effects of the private placement on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the private placement, our ability to comply with the covenants, representations and warranties contained in the purchase agreement with the investor in the private placement, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
