American Rebel Beer Surpasses 100 Retail Locations Throughout Kansas

| Source: American Rebel Holdings Inc American Rebel Holdings Inc

Nashville, TN, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, and American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com), provided an update on the availability of its American Rebel Beer as it continues to work with its distribution partners to increase the number of locations consumers can purchase their premium light lager.

American Rebel Light (12 oz cans) can now be purchased at 104 locations across the state of Kansas. Within the Company’s distribution footprint, points of sale include:

Liquor Stores – 75
Grocery Stores – 25
Convenience Stores - 4

“We are proud to announce that American Rebel Light Beer, our patriotic domestic light lager, is available at over 100 fine establishments across Kansas and growing quickly,said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “The feedback so far has been tremendous for American Rebel Beer after recently being featured at the Country Stampede.

“The retail launch of American Rebel Light starts in Kansas, and we won’t be stopping there. We are poised and ready to enter full production in approximately 30 days and are uniquely positioned to take market share nationwide as customers seek a premium, not craft, light lager beer experience that matches their values.”

American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S. American Rebel Light is distributed in Kansas by Standard Beverage Corporation. With offices in Lawrence, Lenexa and Wichita, Standard Beverage employs approximately 450+ dedicated people and provides the most diverse portfolio of the industry’s best and most well-known brands.

In addition to its distribution agreement with Standard Beverage in Kansas, American Rebel has also reached distribution agreements with Dichello Distributors (www.dichello.com) for the state of Connecticut, Bonbright Distributors for a nine county region of west central Ohio (www.bonbright.com), and with Best Brands Inc. (www.bestbrandsinc.com) for the state of Tennessee.

To learn more about American Rebel Beer, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com. To learn more about AlcSource or City Brewing Company, visit www.alcsource.com or www.citybrewery.com. To learn more about Standard Beverage Corporation, visit www.standardbeverage.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.
American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include actual use of proceeds from the private placement, effects of the private placement on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the private placement, our ability to comply with the covenants, representations and warranties contained in the purchase agreement with the investor in the private placement, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
info@americanrebel.com

Investor Relations:
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
areb@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

American Rebel Beer KS Retail Locations
Name Address Name Address
7 Eleven #36691 34 N 130TH TERR, Bonner Springs Kc Liquor 13020 Kansas Avenue, Bonner Springs
8th Street Liquor 235 W 8th Street, Hays Kc Mart 946 69 Highway, Fort Scott
Abc Discount Liquor 7320 W Central, Wichita Kc Wine & Spirits 8949 W Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park
Abc Discount Wine & Liquor 2221 N Woodlawn, Wichita Kraus Liquor 219 E Chicago Avenue, Colwich
Abc Discount Wine & Spirits 8550 W 21st Street North, Wichita Liberal Liquor Store 1400 N Western Avenue, Liberal
Atwood Liquor 404 Grant Street, Atwood Liquor Locker 2716 W 12th Avenue, Emporia
Auburn Spirits 13303 W Maple, Wichita Liquor Station 405 E Wichita Avenue, Russell
Bargain Liquor & Beer 11500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City Liquor Store 507 S Commercial, Emporia
Barrel House Liquor 230 NW Lyman Road, Topeka M&W Retail Liquor 701 11th Street, Coffeyville
Beverage Cellar 128 S First Street, Osborne Maggies Adult Beverage 2510 W Douglas, Wichita
Blackjacks Liquor 307 S 2nd Avenue, Dodge City Meade Thriftway 922 W CARTHAGE, Meade
Blacks Liquor 1014 Central Avenue, Kansas City Meysenburg Liquor 405 N Buckeye, Abilene
Blys Retail Liquor 820 W Main, Neodesha Moonlight Liquors 265 N Moonlight Road, Gardner
Bob's Retail 1801 Main Street, Winfield Moore Retail Liquor 3139 Main, Parsons
Bottlenecks Llc 2250 E 40 Highway, Russell Mr G's Liquor 2203 1/2 Central Avenue, Dodge City
Burgardt Retail Liquor 3027 E Pawnee, Wichita Nigus Retail Liquor 606 N 1st Street, Hiawatha
Cash Saver 2703 US 50 HWY, Emporia Noto Wine & Spirits 910 NW 25th Street, Topeka
Cave Divers South Liquor St 2745 Belmont Boulevard, Suite 3, Salina On The Go Prescott 21356 KS Hwy 239, Prescott
Cecil K's Hometown Market 423 ARIZONA, Holton Pairott Head Liquor 1812 N Broadway, Pittsburg
Centennial Liquor 2401 S Rouse Street, Pittsburg Pittsburg Truck Stop 10867 NE HWY 69, Pittsburg
Cheers Liquor 1414 W 6th Street, Lawrence Plaza Of The Flint Hills 32691 Highway 99, Alma
Coleman Liquor 15161 W 119th Street, Olathe Porter Ranch Beef & Liquor 1005 N State Street, Norton
Corner Liquor 237 W 5th, Concordia Price Chopper #6 7600 STATE AVE, Kansas City
Country Mart 1020 MERCHANT ST, Emporia Price Chopper #12 4950 ROE BLVD, Roeland Park
Crystal Lake Liquor 2437 W 53rd Street North, Wichita Price Chopper #20 2107 S 4TH ST, Leavenworth
Dick Liquor Store 1509 S Santa Fe, Chanute Price Chopper #39 12010 SHAWNEE MISSION PKWY, Shawnee
Dj Liquor 3002 N Plum Street, Hutchinson Prost Wine & Spirits 611 S Fossil Street, Russell
Ebkes Spirits & More 409 W Holme Street, Norton Quicker Liquor 1110 E 5th Street, Coffeyville
Ej's Liquor Barn 1001 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka Quint Liquor 601 E 1st Street, Pratt
Emporia Liquor & Wine 3185 W 50 Highway, Emporia R & J Discount Liquor 3015 E Douglas, Wichita
Everton Liquor 1625 S Rock Road, Wichita Ray Rae's Liquor 1505 E Kansas Ave, Garden City
Finke Retail Liquor 510 Kunkle Drive, Ellsworth Red Dirt Jack's Inc 310 N ILIFF ST, Medicine Lodge
Five Rivers Llc 912 Unity Street, Atchison Rimann Liquors Of Prairie V 3917 Prairie Lane, Prairie Village
Frontier Beer, Wine & Spiri 331 E Chestnut, Junction City Rock Retail Liquor Store 1600 NW 3rd Street, Abilene
G W Foods 101 S. 1st St., Iola Samples - Alcoholic 2300 Lakeview Road, Lawrence
Garden City Liquor 1115 W Campbell, Garden City Santa Fe Liquor 432 S Kansas, Liberal
Gibbs Retail Liquor 1706 N Buckeye Ave, Abilene Santa Fe Liquormart 444 SW Trail Street, Larned
Gillham Retail Liquor 1713 W 8th Street, Coffeyville Schulte Food Mart 11012 SOUTHWEST BLVD, Wichita
Goebel Liquor 352 S West, Ste 400-600, Wichita Seneca Street Liquor 403 N Seneca, Wichita
Gw Foods #741 216 N LIBERTY ST, Cherryvale Snak Atak Travel Plaza-Holt 20330 US-75, Holton
Halletts Liquor 407 W Railroad Street, Independence Sports Zone Liquor 816 4th Street, Oswego
Heart Of America Food 633 N 130th St, Bonner Springs Starlight Liquor Store 630 N Kansas Avenue, Liberal
Hejny Retail Liquor 821 Main, Great Bend Tilton's Oakland Market 1905 NE SEWARD AVE, Topeka
Hen House #24 11721 ROE AVE, Leawood Twisted H Liquor 109 W 5th Street, Hugoton
Hillside Liquor 1200 E Crawford Street, Salina Twisted L Liquor 715 S Frances Street, Saint Francis
Hilltop Liquor Store 1800 Central Avenue, Dodge City Valley Liquor 213 S Meridian, Valley Center
Hole In The Wall Liquor 124 E Wall Street, Fort Scott Vorshay's Cocktail Lounge 417 E Douglas Avenue, Wichita
Horton Thriftway 240 E 15th Street, Horton Wehner's Thriftway 551 E US HWY 24 TFWY, Rossville
Jacks Discount Liquor 3931 N Ridge Road #100, Wichita Wine Cellar 7030 W 199th Street, Stilwell
Jacks Wine And Spirits 3560 N Maize Road, Wichita Won's Liquors 937 SE 21st Street, Topeka
Johnson Retail Liquor 1204 W Main Street, Lyons Z Liquor Mart 2010 1/2 10th Street, Great Bend
K S 4 Llc Snak Atak #5 1101 E 4TH ST, Pittsburg Z's Liquor 1906 Main St., Great Bend

Tags

American Rebel Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: AREB AREBW American Rebel Beer Kansas 104 locations self-defense products