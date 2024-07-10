Understanding Director's Duties, Responsibilities and Liabilities Training Course: Focus on Pragmatic Good Practice Solutions (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding Director's Duties, Responsibilities and Liabilities Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Directorship can be daunting, especially if you are not fully up to date with the responsibilities and liabilities associated with the role. There are many duties to get to grips with, and pitfalls you must avoid.

The pace of changes to regulations and stakeholder expectations together with the social, political, and technological forces impacting business mean that the role of a director has rarely been under more focus and pressure.

A directorship cannot be taken lightly. There are many legal responsibilities and obligations connected with the role of Director, and sanctions for when things go wrong. A lack of knowledge or understanding is rarely a good defence should the worst result occur, and it certainly isn't acceptable to many stakeholders; therefore, it is more important than ever to ensure that you fully understand the role and associated responsibilities.

Furthermore, the best informed and equipped Directors will find the role more satisfying and will bring greater added value to their Board and the wider business. This one-day course will give you the knowledge to help you fulfil your statutory duties and make a positive contribution to your organisation.

This fully immersive, comprehensive and interactive day of learning will provide a thorough insight into the Director's role, responsibilities and potential liabilities. The expert trainer will help you to focus on pragmatic good practice solutions while focusing on the guidance and regulations. There will be ample time throughout the day to ask your questions so you are clear on your role and how to avoid the potential liabilities.

Benefits of attending

Understand the statutory duties of a Director

Be aware of Board and sub-committee structures and how they work together

Learn about preparing for and attending the different types of meetings

Gain an increased confidence in your performance as a Board member

Examine the role corporate governance plays

Identify stakeholders and communication strategies to maintain a good reputation

Get to grips with the potential liabilities, sanctions, and indemnities that could impact the Directors role

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

All new, or aspiring, Directors who want to add value to their role and become a high-performing member of the Board should attend this valuable course. Plus all those experienced Directors who need a refresher to reflect and learn about changes that could be relevant to them.

Key Topics Covered:

Statutory duties

Primary and third-party compliance for the organisation and director

Areas of direct legal compliance

Growing areas of compliance

Expectations from third parties

Board and Sub-committees

Structure and composition of Boards and sub-committees

Roles and responsibilities of the different types of directors and the company secretary

Member induction

Terms of reference of the Board and sub-committees

How these relate to the company articles of association

How the committee and support roles work together

Meetings

Types of meetings

Frequency of meetings

Preparing an agenda and preparing for a meeting

The decision-making process

Building an effective challenge and discussion with the use of critical thinking

Individual performance and Board effectiveness

Requirements and best practice for the evaluation of Board member performance

Identifying training needs

Options for evaluating the effectiveness of the Board

Making effective decisions and building the right culture

Corporate governance, risk management, resilience and internal control

The role of corporate governance

The principles and a suggested framework

The role of risk management and internal control

Achieving objectives and getting the best from the assets of the business

Stakeholder engagement

Stakeholder mapping

Communication strategies for different types of stakeholders

Using resources effectively to build and maintain brand and reputation

Risk management considerations

Liabilities, sanctions and indemnities

Circumstances when Sanctions Could Impact Directors

Pitfalls to avoid

The nature of the potential sanctions

The role of D&O insurance (Directors and Officers Liability Insurance)

Identification and management of conflicts of interest

Background and circumstances of a conflict of interest

Identifying related parties

The mechanisms for recording conflicts

How it should be managed to maintain good corporate governance

Tackling over-boarding

Remuneration concepts

Recommended elements of a remuneration package

How they could be set

Who is responsible

How to benchmark them

Speakers:



Russell Shackleton



Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.



He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.



Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.



He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.



Now based in the UK, he continues to serve organisations with an international footprint, culture or supply chain, both as an consultant / trainer or a Non-Executive Director and maintain those connections and knowledge. He speaks English and French.



