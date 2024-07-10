Pixalate’s May 2024 Global Web Publisher Trust Indexes: Spotify.com Tops North America and LATAM Rankings, Independent.co.uk Leads EMEA & Line.me Earns No. 1 Spot in APAC

LONDON, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy and compliance ad platform, today released the May 2024 Web Publisher Trust Indexes (PTI) for North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM , ranking the top 100 websites for open programmatic ad traffic quality across each region.





Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity of over 10 billion global open programmatic ad impressions to compile this research. The Website PTI rankings are based on Pixalate’s proprietary technology and methodology, and span rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions, including breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.

The Website PTI is published monthly, along with Pixalate’s other Publisher Trust Indexes, including the Mobile Publisher Trust Index and CTV Publisher Trust Index.





The Top 5 rated websites for open programmatic ad inventory quality in May 2024:

North America

1. spotify.com (unchanged)

2. aol.com (was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

3. cnbc.com (was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

4. yahoo.com (unchanged)

5. thedailybeast.com (up from its previous rank of No. 6)

Download the North America Website Publisher Trust Index here .

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

1. independent.co.uk (unchanged)

2. telegraph.co.uk (up from its previous rank of No. 7)

3. yahoo.com (unchanged)

4. theguardian.com (down from its previous rank of No. 2)

5. aol.com (unchanged)

Download the EMEA Website Publisher Trust Index here .

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

1. line.me (was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

2. spotify.com (was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

3. nature.com was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

4. yahoo.com (down from its previous rank of No. 3)

5. slideshare.net (up from its previous rank of No. 9)

Download the APAC Website Publisher Trust Index here .

Latin America (LATAM)

1. spotify.com (unchanged)

2. yahoo.com (unchanged)

3. researchgate.net (up from its previous rank of No. 5)

4. mediafire.com (unchanged)

5. buzzfeed.com (up from its previous rank of No. 6)

Download the LATAM Website Publisher Trust Index here .





About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

