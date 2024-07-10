Cooling Towers Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1.4 Billion to 2030 - Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Win the Race Against the Backdrop of Growing Popularity of Energy Audits

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooling Towers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cooling Towers was valued at an estimated US$3.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the cooling towers market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing industrialization and urbanization worldwide. One significant driver is the rising demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions in power plants and industrial facilities, prompted by stringent environmental regulations and the need to reduce operational costs.



The expansion of the HVAC sector, fueled by growing commercial construction activities and the need for enhanced indoor climate control, also boosts the demand for cooling towers. Technological advancements, such as the adoption of smart cooling systems and the development of hybrid cooling towers, are further propelling market growth by providing more efficient and sustainable solutions.



Additionally, the push towards green building standards and certifications encourages the incorporation of advanced cooling technologies that align with sustainability goals. The ongoing modernization of aging infrastructure in developed economies and the rapid industrial growth in emerging markets ensure a steady demand for new and upgraded cooling tower installations, driving the continuous expansion of the market.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Artificial Intelligence & Electronification of Controls Make Disruptive Impact on Cooling Tower Performance Monitoring & Operation

Growing Prominence of Robotic & Intelligent Process Automation in the Era of Smart Factories to Drive the Commercial Value of Cooling Towers with Electronic Controls

Machine Learning Techniques Improve Efficiency of Cooling Towers

As Hidden Profit Centers, Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Grow in Prominence

Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Win the Race Against the Backdrop of Growing Popularity of Energy Audits & the Ensuing Spotlight on Cooling Towers as the Most Neglected Process Equipment With the Potential for Energy Optimization

Undeniable Productivity Benefits of Industrial Energy Efficiency Measures to Spur the Commercial Value of Energy Efficient Cooling Towers

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for Cooling Towers in the Global Oil Refining Market

With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy

Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity Additions, Developing Regions & the USA Emerge as Lucrative Pockets of Growth for Cooling Towers in the Oil Refining Sector

Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Rooftop Packaged HVAC Cooling Towers

Steady Gains in Construction Industry & Mandatory Building Energy Efficiency Provisions to Drive Opportunities for HVAC Cooling Towers

Cooling Towers Emerge Into a More Desirable Solution for HVAC Cooling Needs in Buildings Supported by the Smart Connectivity Benefits Offered by Building Automation Systems (BAS)

Although Declining in Numbers, the Growing Size of an Average Datacenter Due to the Ongoing Consolidation Trend Will Offer Opportunities for Evaporative Cooling Towers

Higher Energy Benefits Over & Above Air-Cooled Chiller Plants to Drive Demand for Water Cooled Chillers with Integrated Cooling Towers in Datacenters

Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Cooling Towers in the Power Generation/Utilities Sector

As the Icon of Thermal Energy Generation, Large Cooling Towers Continue to Find Attractive Opportunities in Coal Fired Power Plants

Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power to Drive Demand for Power Plant Cooling Towers

Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Cooling Towers in the Energy Sector

Dry Cooling Towers & Hybrid Wet/Dry Cooling Towers Emerge Into the Spotlight as CSPs Boxed In Water Scarcity Issues, Embark on the Quest for Water Conservation

Robust Outlook for Renewables to Echo Downstream Into the Cooling Towers Market

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Cooling Towers Market

With 507 Operational & Under Construction Nuclear Reactors, Demand for Cooling Towers in Nuclear Power Plants is Poised for Growth in the Medium to Long Term Period

Nuclear Power to Drive Demand for Cooling Towers

Evaporative Credits Offered by Utilities Strengthens the Business Case for the Use of Cooling Towers

As the Costs of Owning & Operating a Plant Becomes Expensive, Cooling Towers with Their Low Water Drainage Loss Emerge Attractive for Obtaining Water Evaporation Credits: Water Loss from Cooling Towers (In Gallons Per Minute (GPM) Breakdown by Evaporative, Blowdown & Drift Losses

Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the Mining Industry, Throwing Mine Cooling Towers Back Into Stress

As Deep Mines Begin to Invade the Earth's Forbidden Zone, Efficient Mine Cooling Towers Will Grow in Prominence Over the Long-Term Period

With Annualized Exploration Spending Growth Beginning to Recede Tempered Outlook Makes a Comeback for Mine Cooling Towers

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to Cooling Towers Demand

Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand for Cooling Towers

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Cooling Towers in the Food Processing Sector

As the Hidden Workhorses of Heating and Cooling in the Food & Beverage Industry, Demand for Cooling Towers Benefits from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food

Food Processing Cooling Tower: A Review of Recent Advancements

Stringent Environmental Norms & Worsening Water Shortages Drive Demand for Closed Circuit Dry Cooling Towers

Advancements in Water Treatment Processes

Effective Use of New Technologies for Cooling Towers' Optimal Operation

Cooling Tower Rental Market on a Growth Path

Hybrid Cooling Towers Rise in Importance & Commercial Value

Growing Popularity of Hybrid Cooling Towers as Measured by their Growing Share in the Cooling Towers Rental Space as an Illustrative Case in Point

Current State of Hybrid Cooling Towers Market

Technology Innovations Remain Critical to Growth

Saving Water Through Vapor-Collection Technology

Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes

Modular Cooling Towers for Use Across Industries: Krones VapoChill, A Case in Point

Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift Eliminators to Address Environmental Concerns

New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency

Electric Pulse Technology, an Alternative to Water Treatment Chemicals in Cooling Towers

A Review of Innovations in Construction Materials for Cooling Towers

Power Transmission Technologies in Cooling Tower

Study on Water Efficiency for Cooling Technology

Research to Overcome the Excessive Water Consumption Barrier

Changes in Cooling Water Treatment Processes

Reducing Cooling Tower Maintenance Through Automation

