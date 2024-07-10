Hydronic Systems Global Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $2.2 Billion to 2030 - Advances in Smart Home Technology, Rising Demand for Sustainable and Green Buildings Expands Opportunities

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydronic Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hydronic Systems was valued at an estimated US$4.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.







The integration of hydronic systems with smart home technology is poised to gain momentum, allowing users to control heating and cooling remotely, optimize energy use, and enhance system efficiency. The development of hybrid hydronic systems that combine multiple heat sources, such as heat pumps and high-efficiency boilers, offers optimized efficiency and performance by switching between energy sources based on availability and cost. The integration of renewable energy sources like solar thermal panels and geothermal heat pumps is becoming more prevalent, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions.



Technological advancements in heat pumps, which now offer increased efficiency and can operate in extreme temperatures, are expanding the application of hydronic systems for both heating and cooling purposes. The focus on zoning and individual room control, which allows users to independently control temperatures in different areas of a building, is gaining popularity, improving comfort and energy efficiency.



There is also growing use of hydronic systems in commercial and industrial applications due to their ability to provide precise temperature control. The trend towards retrofitting and upgrading existing heating and cooling systems with modern hydronic solutions is particularly strong in regions with older buildings, providing significant energy savings and improved comfort.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Energy Efficiency Propels Hydronic Systems Adoption

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Green Buildings Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advances in Smart Home Technology Drive Adoption of Hydronic Systems

Increasing Integration with Renewable Energy Sources Spurs Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Heat Pumps Strengthen Business Case for Hydronic Systems

Retrofitting and Renovation Projects Drive Adoption of Hydronic Systems

Development of Hybrid Hydronic Systems Expands Market Reach

Advances in Zoning and Individual Room Control Accelerate Market Penetration

Increased Use in Industrial Applications Highlights Market Versatility

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Carbon Footprint Spurs Market Demand

Integration with IoT and Data Analytics Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality Issues Drives Adoption

Evolving Building Codes and Standards Shape Market Trends

Growing Importance of Energy Conservation Drives Adoption in Commercial Sector

Expanding Use of Cloud-Based Solutions Strengthens Business Case

