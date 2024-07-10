Air France KLM - EU commission decision

Paris, July 10, 2024

Air France-KLM welcomes today’s decision by the European Commission confirming anew that the liquidity support measures granted to its airlines by the French and Dutch States during the Covid-19 crisis were compliant with EU State aid rules. As a reminder, these liquidity measures granted in 2020 took the form of State guaranteed loans and State loans. The Dutch and French aid measures were repaid in full by June 2022 and April 2023 respectively.

This new decision has no impact on the appeals lodged by the European Commission, Air France, KLM and Air France-KLM against the judgments of the General Court of the EU, which annulled the European Commission’s initial decisions only because they were based, for the General Court, on an incorrect determination of the beneficiary of said State aid. The Court of Justice of the European Union has still to decide on these appeals.

Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment