Low-fat Dairy Beverages Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to grow by $3.9 Billion During 2023-2030 - Health Consciousness Throws the Spotlight on the Burgeoning Industry

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-fat Dairy Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Low-fat Dairy Beverages was valued at an estimated US$20.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the low-fat dairy beverages market is driven by several factors. A major driver is the rising health consciousness among consumers, who are actively seeking products that support weight management and overall wellness. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases has prompted a shift towards preventive healthcare, where diet plays a crucial role. Technological advancements in dairy processing, such as ultra-filtration and high-pressure processing, have enhanced the quality and shelf-life of low-fat dairy products, making them more appealing to consumers.



Additionally, the growing popularity of functional foods, which provide additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition, has led to the development of fortified low-fat dairy beverages enriched with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. The trend towards sustainable and ethical consumption has also influenced the market, with consumers favoring brands that adopt environmentally friendly practices and source their ingredients responsibly. Lastly, the expansion of retail channels, including e-commerce, has made low-fat dairy beverages more accessible to a wider audience, further driving market growth.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Low-Fat Milk segment, which is expected to reach US$15.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.0%. The Low-Fat Yogurt Drink segment is also set to grow at 2.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.6% CAGR to reach $4.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as American Dairy Association North East, Ananda Dairy Ltd., Arla Foods Amba, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Low-fat Dairy Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Health Consciousness Throws the Spotlight on Low-fat Dairy Beverages

Nutrition Guidelines Propel Demand for Low-fat Dairy Options

Growing Popularity of Functional Beverages Expands Market Opportunity for Low-fat Dairy

Innovations in Flavor and Texture Strengthen Business Case for Low-fat Dairy Drinks

Lactose-Free Innovations Enhance Appeal of Low-fat Dairy to Wider Audiences

Macro Trends in Wellness and Fitness Sustain Growth in Low-fat Dairy Beverage Sales

Advancements in Dairy Processing Technology Boost Product Offerings

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 36 Featured)

American Dairy Association North East

Ananda Dairy Ltd.

Arla Foods Amba

BordenDairy

Chobani LLC

Dairy Farmers of America

Darigold, Inc.

HP Hood LLC

Maola Local Dairies

Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd.

Meyenberg Goat Milk Products

Nestle Middle East FZE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac34l1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment