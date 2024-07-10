Cameroon Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring MTN, Orange, Nexttel, CamTel, and YooMee Mobile

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cameroon Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Cameroon today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

Total telecom service revenue in Cameroon will increase at a five-year CAGR of 5.2% over 2023-2028, primarily driven by strong growth in mobile data revenue and steady growth in fixed broadband service revenue. Mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR of 11.4% over 2023-2028, driven by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing 4G subscriptions, projected growth in adoption of 5G services, and increasing mobile data ARPU.

Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, driven by growing adoption of broadband services, on the back of improving fiber broadband network coverage. Orange Cameroon led the mobile services market in terms of mobile subscriptions in 2023, followed by MTN Cameroon and Nexttel Cameroon.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following :

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Cameroon.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Cameroon's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Cameroon's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Cameroon's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Cameroon.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways

Country telecom market snapshot 2023 2028 (revenue and penetration)

Operating Environment

Economic outlook (population, GDP, CPI, and exchange rate)

The analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI) Q1 2024

Country risk analysis - Cameroon compared to the AME and the world

Regulatory highlights, fixed broadband development, and digital transformation

ESG highlights and developments

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom services revenue by category, 2022-2028

FX impact on total telecom services revenue by category

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type and mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage & traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Subscription Market Share by Service Area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: MTN Cameroon

Company snapshot: Orange Cameroon

Company snapshot: Nexttel Cameroon

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

MTN Cameroon

Orange Cameroon

Nexttel Cameroon

CamTel

YooMee Mobile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhdpx3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.