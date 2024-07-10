Thailand Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Insights Report 2024

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Thailand.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.



Scope

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Thailand.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

The Thai insurance industry is regulated by the OIC.

The foreign direct investment (FDI) regime of Thailand allows up to 49% foreign ownership in the country with permission from the OIC, which can be increased over 49% with the permission from the Ministry of Finance.

Composite insurance is not permitted in Thailand.

Motor third-party liability insurance and workmen's compensation insurance are compulsory in Thailand.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the Thai insurance industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

