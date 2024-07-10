Global Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Industry Outlook 2024-2028: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refinery fluid catalytic cracker units (FCCU) capacity decreased from14.53 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2018 to 14,153 mbd in 2023 at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 0.5%. It is expected to increase from 14,153 mbd in 2023 to 16,870 mbd in 2028 at an AAGR of 3.5%. The US, China, India, Russia, and Canada are the major countries that accounted for 66% of the total global FCCU capacity in 2023.
Scope
- Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery FCC units globally.
- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units in a country.
- Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2024-2028
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in Asia-Pacific across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Refinery FCCU Outlook
- Global Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Global Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Region
- Global, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units
- Global Refinery FCCU, Major Planned and Announced FCC Units
02. Asia Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Asia Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Asia Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Asia, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units
03. Middle East Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Middle East Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Middle East Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Middle East, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units
04. Africa Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Africa Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Africa FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Africa, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units
05. North America Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- North America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- North America Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- North America, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units
06. Former Soviet Union Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- FSU Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- FSU Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- FSU, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units
07. South America Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- South America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- South America Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- South America, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units
08. Caribbean Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Caribbean Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
09. Europe Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Europe Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
10. Oceania Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Oceania Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xo2hph
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.