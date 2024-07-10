North America Temporary Cooling Industry Report 2024: Market Share by Revenue, by Equipment Type, by Tonnage, by End-user, Competitive Supplier Landscape and Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 North American Temporary Cooling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of North America's cooling equipment rental market (United States and Canada). The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, market share by equipment type, market share by tonnage, market share by end-user, competitive supplier landscape and forecasts to 2030.
There has been a surge for cooling equipment under 25 tons during 2023. The revision in the market size for cooling equipment under 25 tons from 2022 to the 2024 report reflects the sector's extraordinary growth, compounded by a surge in construction activities and robust GDP growth in the U.S. during 2023.
Equipment for temporary cooling applications enables customers to control the temperature and provide cooling for a variety of applications.
For the purposes of this analysis, rental cooling equipment has been segmented in the following categories:
- Spot Coolers
- Air Conditioners
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers
- Air Handling Units (AHUs)
Customer:
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Healthcare
- Data centers
- Education
- Events
Cooling Capacity (Tonnage):
- Less than 25 tons
- 25 to 100 tons
- 100 to 400 tons
- More than 400 tons
The report captures the following information about the North American Temporary Cooling Market:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2023-2030
- Market Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
- Market Landscape
- Supplier Landscape
- Competitive Factors
- Strategic Recommendations
Companies included in the research include:
- Aggreko Ltd
- Carrier Corporation
- Daikin Applied Americas
- HERC Rentals
- Polygon
- Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.
- The Caterpillar Dealership Network
- Trane Technologies
- United Rentals, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope, Methodology
II. Segmentation by end-user (industrial, commercial, education, healthcare, data centers, events, others)
- By application (healthcare, industrial, data center, commercial, education)
- By equipment type (air conditioners, cooling towers, chillers, spot coolers, air handlers)
III. Executive Summary
- Market share by end user
- Major Data Points
- North American temporary cooling market Revenues, 2023 & 2030
- Major trends
- Market drivers
- Market restraints
- Main market participants
IV. Market Drivers
V. Market Restraints
VI. Market Trends
- Remote monitoring solutions
- Rise in rental prices
- Strategic re-rental partnerships
- Increasing market consolidation
VII. Market data
- North American temporary cooling market revenues (2023-2030)
- United States temporary cooling market revenues (2023-2030)
- Canada temporary cooling market revenues (2023-2030)
- North American temporary cooling market revenues by equipment type (air conditioners, cooling towers, chillers, spot coolers, air handlers)
- North American temporary cooling market revenues by air-cooled versus water-cooled equipment
- North American temporary cooling market revenues by capacity (less than 25 tons, 26 to 100 tons, 101 to 400 tons, more than 400 tons)
- North American temporary cooling market revenues by end user 2023 (industrial, commercial, education, healthcare, data centers, events, others)
VIII Competitive Landscape
- North American temporary cooling market share by company, 2023
- Competitive factors
- Quotes from the industry
IX. Company Profiles
- United Rentals, Inc
- Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.
- Aggreko Ltd
- Trane Technologies
- Herc Rentals, Inc
