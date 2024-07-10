North America Temporary Cooling Industry Report 2024: Market Share by Revenue, by Equipment Type, by Tonnage, by End-user, Competitive Supplier Landscape and Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 North American Temporary Cooling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of North America's cooling equipment rental market (United States and Canada). The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, market share by equipment type, market share by tonnage, market share by end-user, competitive supplier landscape and forecasts to 2030.

There has been a surge for cooling equipment under 25 tons during 2023. The revision in the market size for cooling equipment under 25 tons from 2022 to the 2024 report reflects the sector's extraordinary growth, compounded by a surge in construction activities and robust GDP growth in the U.S. during 2023.

Equipment for temporary cooling applications enables customers to control the temperature and provide cooling for a variety of applications.

For the purposes of this analysis, rental cooling equipment has been segmented in the following categories:

Spot Coolers

Air Conditioners

Chillers

Cooling Towers

Air Handling Units (AHUs)

Customer:

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Data centers

Education

Events

Cooling Capacity (Tonnage):

Less than 25 tons

25 to 100 tons

100 to 400 tons

More than 400 tons

The report captures the following information about the North American Temporary Cooling Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2023-2030

Market Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Market Landscape

Supplier Landscape

Competitive Factors

Strategic Recommendations

Companies included in the research include:

Aggreko Ltd

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Applied Americas

HERC Rentals

Polygon

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

The Caterpillar Dealership Network

Trane Technologies

United Rentals, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology

II. Segmentation by end-user (industrial, commercial, education, healthcare, data centers, events, others)

By application (healthcare, industrial, data center, commercial, education)

By equipment type (air conditioners, cooling towers, chillers, spot coolers, air handlers)

III. Executive Summary

Market share by end user

Major Data Points

North American temporary cooling market Revenues, 2023 & 2030

Major trends

Market drivers

Market restraints

Main market participants

IV. Market Drivers

V. Market Restraints

VI. Market Trends

Remote monitoring solutions

Rise in rental prices

Strategic re-rental partnerships

Increasing market consolidation

VII. Market data

North American temporary cooling market revenues (2023-2030)

United States temporary cooling market revenues (2023-2030)

Canada temporary cooling market revenues (2023-2030)

North American temporary cooling market revenues by equipment type (air conditioners, cooling towers, chillers, spot coolers, air handlers)

North American temporary cooling market revenues by air-cooled versus water-cooled equipment

North American temporary cooling market revenues by capacity (less than 25 tons, 26 to 100 tons, 101 to 400 tons, more than 400 tons)

North American temporary cooling market revenues by end user 2023 (industrial, commercial, education, healthcare, data centers, events, others)

VIII Competitive Landscape

North American temporary cooling market share by company, 2023

Competitive factors

Quotes from the industry

IX. Company Profiles

United Rentals, Inc

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Aggreko Ltd

Trane Technologies

Herc Rentals, Inc

