U.S. mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials (Capping Agents, Nucleotides, Plasmid DNA) Market Research 2024-2030: Growing Academic & Industrial Interest in MRNA Technology to Bolster Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Type (Capping Agents, Nucleotides, Plasmid DNA), Application (Vaccine, Therapeutics), End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. mRNA synthesis raw materials market size is anticipated to reach USD 976.2 million by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 2.93% from 2024 to 2030. The major factors driving the market include growing academic & industrial interest in mRNA technology, advantages of mRNA vaccines, and increasing funding for mRNA research.



The development and widespread application of mRNA vaccines for the COVID-19 disease made 2020 a watershed year for mRNA technology platforms. At the end of 2019, the market value of the five publicly traded mRNA platform companies was over USD 15 billion. This capitalization was about USD 300 billion in August 2021. Recent major investment has been attracted due to the success of mRNA's COVID-19 vaccines, promoting the creation of medications to treat numerous diseases. The upsurge in clinical trials and the growing use of stem cell therapies drive the market.



Moreover, key players are investing in new facilities to enhance their pipeline and production capabilities owing to rising demand for mRNA vaccines and medicines. For instance, in June 2021, Sanofi announced an investment of approximately USD 472.8 million to build the mRNA Center of Excellence to accelerate developing and delivering next-generation vaccines. In addition, in June 2022, Evonik, in partnership with the U.S. government, invested USD 220 million to build a new lipid production facility in the U.S. for mRNA-based therapies. Hence, increasing funding and investments by major players to focus on mRNA research is anticipated to drive market growth.



However, raw materials for mRNA synthesis are the most expensive component for the synthesis of mRNA therapeutics. In addition, these raw materials are new and lack a diversified supply chain, with a limited number of suppliers providing these vital materials. For instance, manufacturing 100 million doses of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 was estimated to cost USD 270 million and USD 127.1 million, respectively, thus hampering market growth.



U.S. mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Report Highlights

Capping agents dominated the type segment with the largest revenue share of 41.02% in 2023. Capping agents function as binding molecules or stabilizers, preventing steric hindrance or agglomeration. Hence, these key functions of capping agents in mRNA synthesis are driving the segment

Based on the application, vaccine production held the largest revenue market share of 83.86% in 2023. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, respiratory disorders, cardiac diseases, CKD, and many others, is encouraging scientists to discover novel as well as more effective vaccines using mRNA technology

Based on end-use, biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies dominated the segment with a revenue share of 49.56% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the emerging companies in the market entering several collaborations to enhance their mRNA synthesis raw materials offerings

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Merck KGaA

Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

BOC Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Maravai LifeSciences

New England Biolabs

Creative Biogene

HONGENE

Evonik Industries AG

GENEVANT SCIENCES CORPORATION

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Material Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Academic & Industrial Interest in MRNA Technology

3.2.1.2. Advantages of MRNA Vaccines

3.2.1.3. Increasing Funding for MRNA Research

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Nonexistence of Effective Government Regulations for MRNA-based Product Approvals

3.2.2.2. High Cost of MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials

3.2.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.3.1. Lack of Long-lasting and Affordable Manufacturing Processes

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Material Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Type Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Capping Agents

4.5. Nucleotides

4.6. Plasmid DNA

4.7. Enzymes

4.7.1. Enzymes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Polymerase

4.7.3. RNase Inhibitor

4.7.4. DNase



Chapter 5. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Material Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Vaccine Production

5.5. Therapeutics Production



Chapter 6. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Material Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market End-use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

6.5. CROs & CMOs

6.6. Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iw0aq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.