Sirios announces Warrant Extension

MONTREAL, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) (the "Corporation") intends to extend the expiry date of a total of 19,588,749 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to the Corporation’s July 28, 2022, private placement. The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share. The Corporation proposes to extend the expiry date for these Warrants by an additional twelve months and accordingly the new expiry date for the Warrants will be July 29, 2025. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrants extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources is a mining exploration company based in Quebec, focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange regarding the extension of the Warrants and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at www. sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Dominique Doucet, Eng., President

Phone: 450-482-0603

info@sirios.com

Website: www.sirios.com