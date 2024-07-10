Global Pultrusion Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030, Featuring Strongwell, Exel Composites, Werner, Avient, Creative Composites, Tecton Products and Fiberline Composites

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pultrusion Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global pultrusion market looks good with opportunities in the construction, wind energy, transportation, electrical and electronics and consumer goods. The global pultrusion market is expected to reach an estimated $4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.

Key Market Insights

Construction is set to remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing residential and commercial activities in various developing countries. Wind energy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Structural shapes will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period because due to its increasing use in construction end use industry. Wind energy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Pultrusion Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global pultrusion market by application, type, end use industry, fiber type, resin type, and region as follows:



By Application:

Window Profiles

Rebar

Ladder Rails

Cable Trays

Electric Insulators

Decking

Grating

Road Markers

Sound Barriers

Sporting Goods

Tool Handles

Utility Poles

Structural Shapes

Automotive Parts

Wind Turbine Blades

By Type:

Corrosion

By End Use:

Construction

Wind Energy

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

By Fiber Type:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber and other Composites

By Resin Type:

Polyester Composites

Epoxy Composites

Vinlyester Composites

Phenolic Composites

Polyurethane and Other composites

Pultrusion Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pultrusion companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the pultrusion companies profiled in this report include:

Strongwell Corporation

Exel Composites

Werner Company

Avient

Bedford Reinforcement Plastic

Creative Composites Group

Tecton Products

Fiberline Composites

Features of Pultrusion Market

Market Size Estimates: Pultrusion market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, type, end use, fiber type, resin type, and region

Regional Analysis: Pultrusion market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, type, end use, fiber type, resin type, and region for the pultrusion market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pultrusion market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global pultrusion market by application (window profile, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electrical insulators, decking, grating, road maker, sound barrier, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, wind energy, and others), type (corrosion, and non-corrosion), end use industry (construction, wind energy, transportation, E&E, consumer goods, and others), fiber type (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites and others), resin type (polyester composites, epoxy composites, vinyl ester composites, polyurethane composites, phenolic and other composites), and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

