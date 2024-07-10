Franworth® and Degree Wellness® Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Self-Care

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franworth, an incubator of emerging franchise brands, announces its investment and partnership with Degree Wellness, a female-founded and led self-care franchise. Filling a key void in this in-demand, high-growth market, Degree Wellness offers solutions that leverage heat, cold, light, and advanced nutrients to enhance physical and mental health. In each Degree Wellness studio, these services are conveniently offered in an unintimidating, trusted space, featuring touches of luxury at every turn.

With four locations in Jacksonville, Fla., the partnership aims to bring Degree Wellness to communities nationwide using a franchising model. Their cutting-edge wellness services include cryotherapy, infrared sauna, cold plunge, contrast therapy, red light therapy, IV drips, boosters, and more. These solutions provide many benefits, helping customers increase energy, relieve pain and inflammation, detox properly, boost metabolism, and stay young.

Franworth partner and future NFL Hall of Famer, Drew Brees, shares his excitement about the new partnership, “During my football career, proper recovery was essential to maintaining peak performance. Even now, I rely on a variety of wellness services to keep my body and brain in top shape. I believe Degree Wellness offers innovative treatments that are incredibly beneficial for overall health, and I’m thrilled to be part of making these services accessible to more people.”

The Franworth partnership brings over 450 years of franchising experience, group purchasing power, and extensive operational support to Degree Wellness franchisees, so they are well-equipped to scale into new markets.

John Rotche, Franworth's Founder and CEO, highlights his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, “Degree Wellness is in the top 1% of emerging concepts and positioned for exceptional growth. Leveraging the founding team’s deep knowledge in the boutique wellness industry, our focus at Franworth is prioritizing franchisees as we expand, offering excellent until-level economics, and a female-centric ‘just right’ approach to recovery and self-care. Degree Wellness provides a wide variety of services compared to single-mode franchises, with less complexity than other costly alternatives in the wellness space.”

To fuel their efforts further, Franworth has joined forces with Franchise FastLane, a franchise sales organization, to manage Degree Wellness’ candidate vetting and confirmation processes. Degree Wellness is the first and only brand to partner with both Franworth and Franchise FastLane to propel growth and support franchise expansion.

“Self-care has become such an important part of my own personal routine, that when we decided to expand, I knew we had to do it right – for our customers, our team, and our franchise partners,” said Amanda Watts Lightcap, President of Degree Wellness. “We have made significant investments to do so, and I’m thrilled to be partnered with the absolute best in the business. Franworth and Franchise FastLane’s track records are second to none. My team and I are honored to be on this journey with them.”

About Degree Wellness ®

Degree Wellness® is the premier self-care experience. We are on a mission to empower people to feel, look, and be their best selves. By providing innovative self-care solutions that leverage heat, cold, and light and advanced nutrients to enhance physical and mental health, we are helping communities everywhere live happier, healthier lives. For more information, visit degreewellness.com/franchise.

About Franworth ®

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Franworth builds, incubates, and grows franchise brands through mentorship, education and best-in-class support empowering entrepreneurs and creating brighter futures. With over 450 years of combined franchise experience, the Franworth team has been recognized with the highest honors in franchising for repeatedly scaling brands using a franchise model. Franworth's portfolio of Beloved Brands includes MilkShake Factory®, sugaringLA®, MosquitoNix®, Garage Kings®, and HealthSource America's Chiropractor®, and Degree Wellness®. For more information, visit franworth.com.

About Franchise FastLane ®

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups. Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in Omaha, NE by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille, making 2024 the company’s seventh anniversary. To date, Franchise FastLane has helped award franchises in over 7,600 territories, helping to change more than 3,000 lives for the better through franchise ownership. For more information, visit franchisefastlane.com.

