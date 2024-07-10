Local Business Owner Kevin Chen Named to NSBA Leadership Council

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Chen, Chief Economist at Horizon Financial Holdings Corp based in New York City, and Board Member of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: COOT), was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council . NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Kevin Chen, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.



“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Kevin Chen. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Professor Kevin Chen, PhD from the Financial Asset Management Engineering Research Center at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, is also an adjunct professor at New York University, a member of the New York Economic Club, a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a committee member of the Bretton Woods System. Previously, he served as a partner and chief investment officer at the Hoover Family Fund and as a fund manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Kevin Chen joined his the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Kevin Chen as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Horizon Financial Holdings Corp finds tailored strategies for small to mid-size financial institutions and individuals in the U.S. asset management market, providing optimal cross-border investment solutions. Horizon Financial holds qualifications as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a Cayman Islands fund manager.

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz .

For more on Horizon Financial Holdings Corp, please visit www.horizonfous.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kevin Chen

phone: 917-261-5355

info@horizonfa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6389491-2c48-4e83-a215-6156e477cc1a