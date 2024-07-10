ChainSwap Adds BNB Chain to Their Decentralised Exchange





Dubai, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainSwap , a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX), has integrated BNB Chain into its platform, adding to its growing list of supported networks. The new integration will enable users to conduct transactions on the BNB network, with plans for cross-chain transactions in the near future.

The incorporation of BNB Chain has seen ChainSwap continue to expand its multi-chain DEX, cementing its commitment to provide users with a secure platform for seamless cross-chain transactions. This is enabled by Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), delivering unparalleled security and privacy for transactions taking place on the platform.

Fitzy, Founder and CEO of ChainSwap, was emphatic on the importance of the new integration: “Integrating the BNB chain on our network will help our users navigate Web 3 space, and plays into our mission of growing, and becoming increasingly interoperable”.

With plans to enable cross-chain transactions between BNB Chain and other leading blockchain networks, ChainSwap aims to further expand the utility of its seamless cross-chain transactions for users.

About ChainSwap

ChainSwap is a platform at the forefront of Web3 innovation, facilitating seamless transactions across multiple blockchains and servicing any blockchain where demand arises. Leveraging cutting-edge security protocols such as Chainlink's CCIP, ChainSwap provides a secure layer 5 environment for cross-chain transactions. ChainSwap’s multi-chain DEX simplifies swaps, ensuring privacy and effortless token distribution within a unified ecosystem, and allows for users to eliminate the need for bridges and decentralized exchanges that do not provide cross-chain support. ChainSwap revolutionizes blockchain communication, enhancing chain interoperability and security to unprecedented levels.

Discover more on https://www.chain-swap.org

Media contact:

yousef@lunapr.io