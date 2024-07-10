Three Industry Leaders Join First Responders Children’s Foundation National Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)3 organization dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders, which includes firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, has announced that Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CSX, Kent Chrisman, Senior Director of Security and Corporate Services of Devon Energy, and Marc Hagle, Chief Executive Officer of Tricor International LLC, have joined its national Board of Directors.



Leveraging the skills of some of the nation’s most talented business leaders enables FRCF to continue supporting the children of first responders nationwide, ensuring they have the resources to heal in the most tragic circumstances, grow to reach their fullest potential, and thrive to achieve their dreams. The FRCF national board of directors consists of 17 members with diverse backgrounds and skills who support advancing the FRCF mission across essential organization functions such as business development and growth, finance, fundraising, strategic planning, marketing, and operations.

"We are honored to welcome Mike Cory, Kent Chrisman, and Marc Hagle to our incredible Board of Directors. Each has been a dedicated advocate for our mission, recognizing the critical role that first responders play by putting their own lives on hold to serve our communities, often leaving their families to face significant challenges and endure uncontrollable stress. By building on the expertise of our new board members and the generosity of our donors, FRCF is now better equipped to expand its services, ultimately benefiting more children nationwide,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation.





Mike Cory is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CSX, responsible for overseeing the company's operations strategy and performance. Cory joined the company after spending more than four decades in the industry in a variety of c-suite and leadership roles where he managed rapid volume growth, oversaw capital projects, and led three national labor negotiations with the union representing engineers and conductors.

"I am deeply honored to support our courageous first responders who selflessly and consistently demonstrate their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Cory. “CSX has a profound respect for the bravery and dedication of these heroes, having experienced firsthand the strong relationships they forge with their local communities and witnessed their tireless efforts in times of crisis. We will continue to support FRCF’s annual scholarships and toy drive to provide for the children of first responders.”

With a 14-year tenure with the U.S. Secret Service, Kent Chrisman boasts a diverse background in investigations and protection. Before this, he held leadership roles as a deputy sheriff in Nebraska and a member of the US Air Force. Notably, Chrisman has spent over 14 years as Senior Director of Security and Corporate Services at Devon Energy Corporation, overseeing global security operations and corporate services across the organization.

"With nearly two decades of experience in local and federal law enforcement, I have witnessed firsthand the life-changing work FRCF does for these heroic individuals and the communities they serve. I am honored to serve as a member of the Board of Directors and I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success," said Kent Chrisman, Senior Director of Security and Corporate Services of Devon Energy.

Marc Hagle is President and CEO of Tricor International LLC a real estate company with a diverse portfolio of properties spanning 17 U.S. states. He is also a distinguished alumnus of Purdue University, the latest graduate to travel to space as an astronaut, and an esteemed lecturer at Purdue's Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business, where he shares his expertise on real estate with students. In addition to his professional pursuits, Marc is a committed philanthropist who generously supports 55 non-profit organizations with a specific dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children.

“Our first responders provide a service to every citizen to ensure our safety and welfare. It is with honor and respect that I am able, through FRCF, to assist and provide these people safety and a backup plan to ensure that their children and families are secure into the future,” said Marc Hagle, CEO of Tricor International LLC.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 22 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent.

Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

