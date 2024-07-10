Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2024

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2024, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 338,789 shares
- € 94,328.20
In the first half of 2024, it was negotiated a total of:
|Purchases
|204,900 shares
|€ 248,651
|894 market transactions
|Sales
|169,972 shares
|€ 217,858
|769 market transactions
It is recalled that:
- as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 303,861 shares
- € 125,121
- at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- € 246,158
- when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
- € 500,000
