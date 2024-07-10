Results of Annual General Meeting

| Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 10 July 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
110,344,01990.001,086,0579.4563,2440.5537,430
29,510,20485.421,087,8239.77535,5784.81397,145
310,015,41488.811,089,5739.66172,7071.53253,056
49,973,57488.321,100,8479.75217,7281.93238,601
510,018,94188.491,100,8479.72202,7231.79208,239
69,722,22986.651,087,1399.69410,9283.66310,454
710,121,51289.491,094,5139.6893,6930.83221,032
810,082,61689.211,161,61810.2857,7970.51228,719
910,011,04989.031,098,3259.77134,5911.20286,785
1010,036,45588.661,139,82610.07143,3821.27211,087
1110,367,56690.191,079,3909.3948,8190.4234,975
129,701,05086.241,188,31710.56359,7043.20281,679

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 882,596,265, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53