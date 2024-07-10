BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions breaks ground on new green hydrogen investment in Budenheim, Germany

New facility will produce electrolysis and fuel cell components to support the global energy transition

Production is planned to commence in the summer of 2025

Joint investment with other partners



BUDENHEIM, Germany, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) commenced construction of its first state-of-the-art production facility for green hydrogen and fuel cell components in Budenheim, Germany, near Frankfurt. The products produced at this site will include newly developed low-iridium-loaded catalyst coated membranes (CCMs), a key functional part for proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis. This will complement the Celtec® membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) for high-temperature fuel cells, which will also be produced at the facility. MEAs are critical components in fuel cells that enable hydrogen together with oxygen from the air to be converted efficiently into electricity.

The ECMS hydrogen business operates globally, with activities in Europe, North America and Asia. As the renewable energy ecosystem develops rapidly, the production of green hydrogen from water electrolysis will become a crucial pillar in supporting the global energy transition. The new facility will enable the commercial launch of newly developed CCMs for PEM electrolyzers with multi-gigawatt capacity to serve the global market. This investment allows ECMS to expand its capabilities in precious metals, catalysts and recycling, positioning itself as an integrated, full-loop, end-to-end solution provider across a range of product lines in the green hydrogen space.

“This new site in Budenheim fulfills a key part of our global strategy for hydrogen,” said Tim Ingle, Senior Vice President of Precious Metal Services and Recycling for ECMS. “As a global leader in precious metals services and catalyst recycling, the investment solidifies our support for the growing hydrogen economy with circular solutions that improve performance and reduce costs for PEM electrolyzers and fuel cells.”

“Our new products have progressed successfully from R&D into pilot scale. Production in Budenheim signifies a major milestone for the market introduction of these products and positions us in a strong place to leverage this sizeable business opportunity,” said Saeed Alerasool, Senior Vice President R&D and Application for ECMS.

The opening of the Budenheim site is planned for the summer of 2025. The facility, on the premises of an industrial site, is situated in the center of Europe within the Rhein-Main metropolitan area. The project is being developed with Trigona Fuel Cell Components GmbH and Grundstücksverwaltung Rheinufer GmbH & Co. KG.

About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions



Leveraging its deep expertise as a global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors, and hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting the elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions. ECMS operates globally in 16 countries with over 4,500 employees and 21 production sites.

Media Relations contact:

Betsy Arnone

+1 973-519-9808

Email: betsy.arnone@basf-catalystsmetals.com Additional contact:

Katarzyna Postawa

+48 882001062

Email: katarzyna.postawa@basf-catalystsmetals.com BASF ECMS

33 S. Wood Ave

Iselin, NJ 08830

www.basf.com/ecms

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c267139-bb57-4ebf-9a9c-411bbbfa7787