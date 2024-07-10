Umicore - Transparency notification by APG Asset Management

Transparency notification by APG Asset Management





In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, APG Asset Management has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% for the direct voting rights downwards on July 5th 2024.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments stands now 2.96%.

Summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 5 July 2024 9 July 2024 2.96% 0.00% 2.96%

Notification of July 9 2024:

The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: July 9 th 2024

2024 Date on which the threshold is crossed: July 5 th 2024

2024 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 3%

Notification by: APG Asset Management

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com Benoit Mathieu +32 2 227 73 72 benoit.mathieu@umicore.com Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 74 34 adrien.raicher@umicore.com

Umicore is a circular materials technology company that focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organized into four Business Groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each Business Group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates most of its revenues from and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfills its mission: Materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as its R&D activities are spread across the world to best serve its international customer base with more than 11,500 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.9 billion (turnover of € 18.3 billion) in 2023.