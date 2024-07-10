Toll Brothers Apartment Living and EJF Capital Announce the Opening of Rafferty, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner EJF Capital LLC are pleased to announce the grand opening of Rafferty, an eight-story luxury mixed-use apartment community in downtown Santa Ana, California. Financed with a $66 million construction loan facility through Santander Bank, N.A., Rafferty began welcoming residents in December 2023. The community recently celebrated its grand opening event with local officials and development partners, as well as current and prospective residents.







“We are pleased to introduce Rafferty to downtown Santa Ana,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “This community embodies the luxury and quality design that Toll Brothers Apartment Living is known for, and we are excited to provide an elevated living experience in this vibrant, historic area.”

Designed by MVE + Partners, Rafferty honors the historic architecture of Santa Ana while embracing the upbeat energy of the Calle Cuatro corridor. The community has a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences, thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes and modern features. Each apartment home includes smart home technology, including keyless entry and smart thermostats; sleek flat panel cabinetry; quartz countertops with two-tone subway backsplash; stainless steel appliances; and custom modular closets. Select residences offer private balconies with timer-controlled lighting, spacious soaking tubs, and double bathroom vanities.





The community’s expressive character flows from the modern apartment homes to the welcoming community spaces. Rafferty boasts an array of amenities, including an expansive pool deck with elegant cabanas, daybeds, and shade umbrellas; dynamic indoor/outdoor fitness center, with towel service and flex space, featuring Wellbeats; jam room with speaker system; and coworking studio with both private and shared workspaces. The communal spaces invite residents to connect and unwind in sophisticated lounges and social hubs, including a speakeasy with functional bar and taps, sky lounge with wet bar and billiards, and a rooftop deck with breathtaking views, grilling stations, and firepits.

“Rafferty represents a great addition to this growing neighborhood, offering luxury apartment residences and modern conveniences, while embracing the character of Santa Ana,” said Michael McCann, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the West region. “Rafferty’s location in the heart of Santa Ana makes it ideal for residents looking to immerse themselves in the city’s downtown revival.”





Located at 401 North Main Street, Rafferty offers easy access to the energetic Calle Cuatro corridor, an area known for its historic district, public art, and cultural institutions. Residents are within walking distance to local markets, boutique shopping, and a variety of dining options.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, and the design and expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

