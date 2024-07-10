VSDC 9.2: The Revolution in Video Editing – Outshining Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve!

Toshkent, Uzbekistan, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the groundbreaker in video editing software, VSDC proudly launches Version 9.2, an update that redefines industry standards and leaves no place for other players in the market. Packed with powerful features, this update will revolutionize your projects. By adding AI-powered Segmentation, VSDC Cloud, over 300 new transitions, and much more, VSDC 9.2 is set to transform your video editing experience.

Why VSDC 9.2 is Your Go-To Editor:

AI-Powered Segmentation Tool: Elevate your editing with VSDC’s revolutionary AI Segmentation tool. Unlike Adobe and DaVinci Resolve, our tool gives you more precision in object removal, color correction, and special effects. Effortlessly create beautiful visuals with just a few clicks.

VSDC Cloud Service : Storage headaches? Not anymore! Store, share, and edit your projects from anywhere and anytime. In contrast with Movavi Video Editor and HitFilm Express, VSDC Cloud guarantees your media files are secure and easily accessible, making teamwork more efficient than ever.

Wedding Templates Pack: With the VSDC Store launching, we introduce 20 premium, high-resolution wedding templates. Keep your brightest memories alive with a variety of customizable options from color correction to detail's extraction.

300+ New Transitions: Wanted to save some time and money? We've prepared over 300 new transitions across 13 sets, VSDC lets you preview and purchase directly in the app. This convenience outshines Adobe and other editors, providing a smoother, more efficient workflow.

Queued Export Feature: Used to work on multiple projects simultaneously? VSDC's queued export feature lets you line up all your projects at once and relax. In comparison to DaVinci Resolve and Movavi, our background processing is second to none —no monitoring needed!

Subtitles Enhancements: Now you can convert subtitles into editable text objects, allowing you to apply effects and manipulate each text segment individually. This feature sets VSDC apart from HitFilm Express, offering unmatched flexibility and creativity.

Extended Frame Rate Support: Achieve cinematic quality with support for up to 300 fps and 8K resolution. VSDC 9.2 delivers performance surpassing Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, ensuring your projects are considered as professional.

Improved Resample Effect: This new feature enables you to create fantastic textures and produce unique visual effects for backgrounds. Adding this extra layer of creativity to your projects make VSDC the ultimate choice for creative professionals.

Enhanced Cutting and Splitting Window : Enjoy a streamlined editing process with our improved cutting and splitting window. Toggle storyboard and waveform displays effortlessly. This tool offers a smoother experience than Movavi, HitFilm Express and other free video editors.

Timeline Management Improvements: Simplify your workflow with the exclusive "Use Shift to set work area" feature. Manage your timeline like a pro, a convenience not offered by competitors.

Transform Your Editing with VSDC 9.2

Step up your video editing game with VSDC 9.2. Download the latest update from our official website and experience the future of video editing. For support, contact us at info@videosoftdev.com. Stay connected on Facebook and X, and explore our YouTube channel for tutorials.

