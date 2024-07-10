NWTN Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises NWTN Inc. ("NWTN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NWTN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On May 24, 2024, NWTN issued a press release “announc[ing] that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (‘Nasdaq’) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2023 (the ‘Form 20-F’) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’)” and that “the Company has 60 calendar days, or no later than July 22, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance.”

On this news, NWTN’s stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 14.43%, to close at $3.44 per share on May 28, 2024.

