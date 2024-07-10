Ecopetrol S.A. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ecopetrol S.A. (“Ecopetrol” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Ecopetrol investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com , to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 22, 2024, Ecopetrol issued a press release “report[ing] that between May 3, 2024 and May 9, 2024, the Company and its subsidiaries, Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos S.A.S. (‘CENIT’) and Oleoducto Central S.A. (‘Ocensa’) were notified” that Colombia’s “Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) opened an investigation and formulated charges to determine alleged infringements to the laws on protection of free economic competition.”

On this news, Ecopetrol’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.41 per ADR, or 3.34%, to close at $11.88 per ADR on May 22, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising