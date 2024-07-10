Sea Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Sea investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 28, 2024, Bloomberg published an article reporting that Sea is under investigation by Indonesian antitrust authorities “for potentially unfairly favoring its own delivery service over other alternatives.” The Bloomberg article reported that “[o]nline shoppers in Indonesia can choose the company to deliver their purchases, and Sea’s e-commerce arm Shopee set up an algorithm that prioritized its own service over other options, including local contenders, the antitrust watchdog known as KPPU said in a hearing Tuesday.”

On this news, Sea’s stock price fell $2.35 per share, or 3.26%, to close at $69.63 per share on May 28, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising