Indivior PLC (INDV) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Indivior PLC (“Indivior” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INDV). Investors who purchased Indivior securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INDV.

Investigation Details

On July 9, 2024, Indivior issued a press release “announc[ing] a business update encompassing [its] for Q2 and FY 2024 financial performance[.]” Among other items, Indivior lowered its fiscal year 2024 financial outlook, citing, among other things, sales headwinds related to Sublocate, a prescription drug indicated for opioid use disorder. Indivior also announced the decision to discontinue its schizophrenia therapy Perseris, a move that the Company said would reduce headcount by approximately 130 employees. On this news, Indivior’s stock price fell $5.15 per share, or 33.57%, to close at $10.19 per share on July 9, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Indivior securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INDV. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com