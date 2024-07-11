Global Gluten-Free Product Market to Reach USD 11,587 Million by 2034 with 7% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten-free product market size is poised for significant growth, reaching US$ 5,870 million in 2024. The sales revenue of gluten-free products is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the gluten-free product demand is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 11,587 million.



The gluten-free market is forecast to expand as a result of the increased prevalence of celiac disease and other illnesses brought on by unhealthy lifestyles. Historically, the gluten-free goods market experienced a CAGR of 6.54% from 2019 to 2023.

The gluten-free product market is expanding mostly due to the food industry's increasing demand for gluten-free goods, which is stimulated by consumer awareness of health concerns and gluten-related dietary choices. As more food producers provide gluten-free products, the gluten-free product industry is going to expand to serve a wider range of consumers seeking out gluten substitutes for lifestyle and health-related reasons.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-490

Fewer people actively look for gluten-free products since celiac disease is commonly misdiagnosed. There remains untapped revenue potential in the gluten-free food market because many individuals with gluten-related health issues might not even be aware of their condition. This ignorance constricts the industry's growth, hindering gluten-free product market expansion and the adoption of gluten-free products.

As more people become aware of gluten-related sensitivity, the global gluten-free goods market presents a significant opportunity. There is an increasing demand for gluten-free products as more people become aware of celiac disease and gluten intolerance. Food manufacturers can provide more products in this niche market and reach a larger audience due to their knowledge. Promoting innovation and the creation of safer, gluten-free food products opens up fresh opportunities for business growth and market diversification.

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific gluten-free product market is expanding due to growing health consciousness and disposable income. The rising incidence of gluten-related illnesses and shifting eating patterns stimulate the demand for gluten-free products.

North America's market is expanding due to rising customer preference for natural and clean-label products and a boom in the adoption of gluten-free products through retail and online channels.

Growing knowledge of celiac illness and gluten intolerance contributes to a boom in demand for gluten-free substitutes, which is boosting the gluten-sensitive market in Europe.



“Growing health consciousness and more knowledge of gluten-related sensitivities are bolstering the gluten-free product market, which continues to expand. The gluten-sensitive market exhibits significant growth potential due to changing dietary choices, a wide range of product options, and increasing consumer demand”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Which Are Some Prominent Drivers Of Gluten-Free Products?

Food Industry contributing to gluten-free products market growth

There has been a significant increase in the demand for gluten-free products in the global market, especially in the bakery and fast food industry. This industry is focused on the provision of gluten-free products for individuals who show allergy towards the consumption of gluten products. The rise in demand from the millennials, taste change, and the increase in demand for gluten-free snacks fuel the growth of the market globally.

Furthermore, the ease of accessibility of gluten free product from retail store accelerates the growth of the market globally. Gluten free products can be obtain from various retail stores such as convenience store, drugstores, specialty stores, and pharmacies.

Demand for healthy lifestyle Accelerating market growth for gluten-free food products

Consumers’ shift towards a healthy lifestyle is a crucial factor to watch out for, as this is expected to drive the market forward over the forecast period. The rise in number of working women is a boost for the market. Gluten free products can be consumed anywhere within a short time; hence the convenience of gluten free product is another growth driver.

What Are The Challenges Faced By The Gluten-Free Products?

Lack of awareness hindering gluten-free product market growth

The global gluten-free products market might witness a decline in growth in the future. And this is due to the lack of awareness of the celiac disease among individuals globally. Celiac disease is a digestive disorder resulting from an immune reaction to food like wheat, barley, and rye, which are often rich in gluten protein.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/490

Key Takeaways

The gluten-free ready meals segment in the product type category to grab a share of 54.3% in 2024.

In the distribution channel category, the convenience stores segment to acquire a market share of 31.2% in 2024.

India gluten-free snacks market is anticipated to strengthen at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2024 and 2034.

China gluten-free diet market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

Germany gluten-free product market is envisioned to flourish at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Japan gluten-free product market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

The United States sales of gluten-free product is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent gluten-free product manufacturers are making significant investments in research and development to broaden their product offerings, contributing to the continued market growth. The gluten-free product producers are engaging in a range of calculated strategic actions to increase their market share.

Notable changes in the gluten-free product market include introducing new products, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The demand for gluten-free food is becoming increasingly competitive, and to grow and thrive, the business needs to provide affordable products.

Latest Developments

High-end cookie company Last Crumb debuted its first range of gluten-free cookies in October 2023. Similar to their standard non-gluten-free items, the gluten-free range was available online in April in limited numbers to customers who registered on the brand's website.

After several years of selling directly to customers, Gluten Free Easy, a women-owned and controlled business, released its products for retail distribution in July 2023. Pizza dough, pita dough, and puff pastry squares and sheets are just a few of the gluten-free frozen dough goods that Gluten-Free Easy specializes in.

In December 2021, a firm based in India named Wild Drum released clear, carbonated, gluten-free hard seltzers. These drinks are enriched with authentic fruit flavorings. Wild Drum sells refreshing drinks in pure lemon-mint and mango flavors.

KRBL Limited, the nation's first integrated rice manufacturer, launched "India Gate Rice Flour" in April 2021 under the FMCG (wholesome grain, oil, and oil goods) category. Rice flour is a smooth, fine, gluten-free product that replaces other common flours.

Inclination towards healthy lifestyle attracting consumers to invest inn gluten-free products

North America remains the largest market for gluten free products owing to the rise in consumer health consciousness within the US. The market is developing almost rapidly in the gluten-free products owing to the rise in popularity among the millennial and the increase in demand for diversified food products.

Aside from this, the adoption of healthy lifestyle and the rise in demand for non-allergic food products is expected to trigger the growth of the industry over the forecast period. Thus, North America is expected to possess 33.2% market share for gluten-free products market.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gluten-free-products-market

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Baby Food

Pasta

Bakery Products

Ready Meals

By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Drugstore/Pharmacy

Hotels & Restaurants

Other Distribution Channels



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global gluten-free prepared food market is expected to be valued at $5,762.1 Million in 2022. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032, with a value of US$ 11,570.14 Million by 2032.

The global gluten-free oats market size is expected to reach US$ 168.33 million in 2023. Total gluten-free oat sales are poised to surge at 7.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the Gluten Free Flours market Value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The global gluten-free pizza crust market size is projected to be valued at US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to witness growth at 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

The global gluten-free bakery premix market size was valued at US$ 505 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2032.

The global Sales of wheat gluten is expected to reach US$ 17.3 Billion in 2032. Increasing inclination of people towards organic and healthy food worldwide is likely to push sales of wheat gluten in the near future.

The gluten-free soup market Share is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 2.42 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 4.74 billion by 2033.

The gluten-free pasta market size is projected to be valued at US$ 11,687.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 18,046.5 million by 2033.

The global gluten free tortill market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 6.3 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.4% by 2022 to 2032, to reach a value of US$ 11.8 Billion by 2032.

The global hydroponics market forecast is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period. 2023 the hydroponics industry share is expected to be valued at US$ 12,644 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube