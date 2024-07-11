LAMB WESTON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. – LW

NEW ORLEANS, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 12, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Idaho.



Lamb Weston investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-lw/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Lamb Weston and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2024, the Company disclosed that it had experienced significant problems with its transition to a new Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) software system, which caused the Company to lose $135 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and necessitated a $330 million reduction to its sales guidance for the full fiscal year.

On this news, the price of Lamb Weston’s shares fell by $19.59 per share, or over 19%.

The case is Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund v. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., No. 24-cv-282.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

