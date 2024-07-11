The First Club Med Joyview Heilongtan Resort in Southwest China Officially Debuts in Southwest China

MEISHAN, China, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the hometown of the literary giant Su Dongpo in Meishan City, Sichuan Province, a new chapter of tourism and vacation is about to begin. The heavyweight new member has joined the China Railway Heilongtan International Tourism Resort - the Club Med's brand new Heilongtan Resort officially debuted on July 11, bringing visitors an unprecedented fusion of French romance and the culture of western Sichuan.



The Heilongtan Resort is just an hour's drive from Chengdu. It is not only a leisure destination near the "bright moon night, short pine hill" depicted by Su Dongpo, but also a new landmark for visitors to experience French romance and the western Sichuan charm.

As the first resort in the Club Med Joyview product line in Southwest China, Heilongtan Resort upholds the Club Med's concept of "exquisite, one-price, all-inclusive" vacations while offering a variety of flexible vacation options, providing guests with extraordinary short-distance vacation experiences. The resort covers an area of approximately 106 mu, with a total construction area of about 57,000 square meters, featuring 350 meticulously designed rooms, each incorporating rich elements of western Sichuan culture for a unique living experience.

The resort boasts comprehensive facilities including conference and banquet areas, indoor and outdoor pools, Chinese and Western restaurants, a children's club, spa area, theater, and bar, providing guests with a one-stop leisure vacation experience. Especially noteworthy is the nearly thousand square meters children's club, which combines sports, games, and performances, focusing on nurturing children's creativity, courage, confidence, and three other soft skills, allowing children to grow through play.

Heilongtan Resort emphasizes providing entertainment experiences for guests of all ages. In addition to the children's club, there are a variety of indoor and outdoor activities for guests of different age groups to participate in. The international Happy Butler G.O team ensures that guests receive thoughtful and attentive service to ensure that everyone has an unforgettable vacation here.

In addition to activities within the resort, guests can also explore other exciting projects in the China Railway Heilongtan International Tourism Resort. Creative tourist projects such as the Train Laisi Theme Park, the Shili Qianmo Agricultural and Cultural Tourism Project, and the Sports Park offer guests more diverse vacation choices. Guests can also visit the nearby Heilongtan Scenic Area to experience the beautiful scenery of lakes and mountains, enjoy local cuisine, and explore the long-standing cultural heritage of Su Dongpo.

Throughout the planning and development of the China Railway Heilongtan International Tourism Resort, a strong emphasis has been placed on environmental protection. Leveraging the natural resources of Heilongtan Scenic Area, the resort has been scientifically planned and developed while ensuring the protection of the ecological environment, ensuring that guests can enjoy the fun of tourism while also experiencing the ecological value of green waters and beautiful mountains.

The opening of Heilongtan Resort will bring new tourism highlights to Meishan, the hometown of Su Dongpo, and provide a new vacation experience for visitors. Here, visitors can enjoy the exquisite and romantic French lifestyle, experience the unique charm of western Sichuan culture, and have an unforgettable vacation. This also signifies that the China Railway Heilongtan International Tourism Resort is moving towards the goal of becoming a large-scale international comprehensive tourism resort with international influence.

Source: China Railway Heilongtan International Tourism Resort