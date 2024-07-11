Tryg Forsikring A/S half-year report 2024

| Source: Tryg Forsikring A/S Tryg Forsikring A/S


Tryg Forsikring A/S has published its half-year report 2024. Download the report at www.tryg.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

Half-year report 2024 - Tryg Forsikring AS