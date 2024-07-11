Transaction in Own Shares

11th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:10th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:1,482
Lowest price per share (pence):634.00
Highest price per share (pence):640.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):637.7233

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON637.72331,482634.00640.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
10 July 2024 11:03:01132639.00XLON00286303608TRLO1
10 July 2024 11:16:04118638.00XLON00286303996TRLO1
10 July 2024 11:16:0412638.00XLON00286303995TRLO1
10 July 2024 11:37:00100640.00XLON00286304934TRLO1
10 July 2024 14:55:0157634.00XLON00286311011TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:01:1712636.00XLON00286311263TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:18:3512636.00XLON00286312044TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:18:4712637.00XLON00286312048TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:38:20129639.00XLON00286313494TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:38:20129639.00XLON00286313493TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:38:2012639.00XLON00286313492TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:38:20118639.00XLON00286313491TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:51:13134637.00XLON00286314133TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:51:1337636.00XLON00286314130TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:51:135636.00XLON00286314131TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:51:137636.00XLON00286314132TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:53:03165636.00XLON00286314254TRLO1
10 July 2024 15:59:5414638.00XLON00286314807TRLO1
10 July 2024 16:14:59274637.00XLON00286316021TRLO1
10 July 2024 16:16:063636.00XLON00286316113TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970