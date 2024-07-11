Notice on Concluded Lease Agreement

UAB "Orkela," legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer), whose securities (the Bonds) are listed and admitted to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq, also the Bonds are being publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (the Prospectus).

The Issuer would like to inform you that the lease agreement with VšĮ Šiuolaikinės mokyklos centras (legal entity code 302850897, registered address at Žygimantų g. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania) was concluded and entered into force. Under this lease agreement, VšĮ Šiuolaikinės mokyklos centras leased 3306 sq.m at the building complex developed at Vasario 16 str. 1, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania.





On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt