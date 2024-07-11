DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 11, 2024.
OKX Introduces New USDC Spot Pairs
OKX has announced the introduction of new USDC trading pairs to support the growth of the USDC ecosystem and meet its customers' trading needs.
Starting from 3:00 am to 4:30 am UTC on July 11, 2024, the following USDC trading pairs will be available on OKX's spot market:
- ENS/USDC
- LDO/USDC
- PYTH/USDC
- CVX/USDC
- TIA/USDC
- FLOW/USDC
- LPT/USDC
- IMX/USDC
- UMA/USDC
- GMT/USDC
- AXS/USDC
- YFI/USDC
- KSM/USDC
- SPELL/USDC
To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.
Media@okx.com
