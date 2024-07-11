DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 11, 2024.



OKX Introduces New USDC Spot Pairs

OKX has announced the introduction of new USDC trading pairs to support the growth of the USDC ecosystem and meet its customers' trading needs.



Starting from 3:00 am to 4:30 am UTC on July 11, 2024, the following USDC trading pairs will be available on OKX's spot market:

ENS/USDC

LDO/USDC

PYTH/USDC

CVX/USDC

TIA/USDC

FLOW/USDC

LPT/USDC

IMX/USDC

UMA/USDC

GMT/USDC

AXS/USDC

YFI/USDC

KSM/USDC

SPELL/USDC

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.