HashKey Global Announces 3rd Lock to Earn Launch With XRADERS (XR) - Earn from 142,000 XR and 120,000 USDT !

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashKey Global, flagship licensed crypto exchange under HashKey Group is excited to announce the listing of XRADERS (XR). Deposits open on July 8, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC), with XR/USDT spot trading starting on July 11, 2024, at 8:00 (UTC), and withdrawals available from July 12, 2024, at 8:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals will be via the BSC (BEP20) network.



To celebrate the launch, HashKey Global is launching two events with a total prize pool of 142,000 XR and 120,000 USDT：

Event 1: XRADERS (XR) Lock to Earn

Users can lock ETH to earn XR tokens from July 8, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC), with yield generation from July 11, 2024, at 8:00 (UTC) to July 14, 2024, at 8:00 (UTC). Rewards total 142,000 XR. KYC is required, and the ETH locking amount ranges from 0.003 to 1.5 ETH. Hourly yields are calculated and deposited daily.

Event 2: New User Deposit and Trade to Earn

From July 8, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC) to July 21, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC), new users who sign up, complete KYC, deposit XR, and make their first trade will earn 100 USDT. The first 1,200 to complete these steps will receive rewards.

Invitation Prize

Invite friends to earn from a 10,000 USDT prize pool. Invitors receive 20 USDT per invitee who joins the Lock to Earn, on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details about the event please visit: https://support.global.hashkey.com/hc/en-us/articles/14749861301916-Introducing-3rd-HashKey-Launchpool-XRADERS-XR-Earn-from-142-000-XR-and-120-000-USDT-Prize-Pool

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is the flagship digital asset exchange under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to global users. HashKey Global is licensed under the Bermuda Monetary Authority's full Digital Asset Business investor protection regime under a Class F Full License.

HashKey Global has a compliant listing system and will offer mainstream trading services like LaunchPad, futures, leverage and staking.

HashKey Global is at the core of HashKey Group's global licensed exchange landscape.

Note: HashKey Global does not conduct business in the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, and certain sanctioned countries.

For more details: global.hashkey.com

Disclaimer

For media enquiries and more information, please contact:

HashKey Global

Luna Wang

Senior PR Manager

luna.wang@hashkey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fe4f74b-7f6d-4479-887d-4e6f19eef01d