OKX Lists XRADERS' XR Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today listed XRADERS' XR token on its spot market market at 8:00 AM (UTC). This new addition enables customers to trade XR against USDT.



XRADERS aims to develop a decentralized trading and gaming protocol that leverages community engagement. Central to its ecosystem is the XR token, which plays a crucial role in fostering participation and governance within the XRADERS community. By utilizing the XR token, users can actively contribute to the development and direction of the platform, ensuring a truly decentralized and community-driven experience.

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.