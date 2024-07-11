Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Amazon Ecommerce Forecast 2024: The Ecommerce Giant Continues to Gain Market Share, but Faces New Threats From Temu and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amazon will continue to gain market share, but new competition from Temu, Walmart, and other retailers could stunt future dominance.

Despite already dominating the US market, Amazon's ecommerce sales are growing faster than those of its competitors in nearly every product category. But new threats from Temu, Walmart, and other players may challenge its reign in the coming years.

Key Question: What is the two-year outlook for Amazon's US ecommerce business?

Key Stat: Amazon will capture more than 40% of US ecommerce sales in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

How big will Amazon get?

Amazon's US ecommerce business returns to form

How will Amazon's ecommerce business evolve over the next two years?

What do Amazon's market share gains say about the competitive landscape?

Charts

Amazon Will Surpass 40% of US Ecommerce Sales in 2024

In 2023, Amazon's Sales Growth Outpaced the Market by the Largest Margin Since 2019

Amazon's US Sales Growth Exceeded the Total Market by Over 5 Percentage Points in 5 Categories

Amazon Will Continue to Grow Faster Than Most Leading Retailers, Aside From Walmart (billions in US ecommerce sales and % change, by company, 2024-2025)

Health, Personal Care, and Beauty and Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Will Play a Larger Role in Amazon's Ecommerce Business (category % of US Amazon retail ecommerce sales, 2023-2025)

Amazon's Category Growth Mostly Aligns With the US Ecommerce Market (US Amazon vs. total ecommerce CAGR, by category, 2023-2025)

Amazon's Largest Market-Share Gains Will Come From Categories It Already Dominates

Amazon Will Struggle to Gain Share in Household Goods Categories

Amazon Will Lose Market Share in Two Categories: Home Improvement and Auto and Parts

Potential Threats to Amazon's Dominance

