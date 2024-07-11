Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Strategic Research Report 2024-2030 Featuring Agfa Healthcare, Aidoc, AliveCor, Caption Health, Elevance, HeartFlow, Intelegain, Siemens, VisualDx

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







However, the integration of AI into medical diagnostics must navigate several challenges to realize its full potential. Ethical concerns, data protection, and the continuous validation of AI models are paramount to ensuring that AI tools are used responsibly and effectively. The ethical use of AI must address potential biases in algorithms, ensure the protection of patient data privacy, and maintain transparency in AI-driven decision-making processes.

Regulatory bodies have begun to recognize the importance of creating robust frameworks to facilitate the safe and effective implementation of AI in healthcare. As regulatory approval for AI-based diagnostic tools grows, so does trust in these technologies, paving the way for broader adoption.

Looking forward, the role of AI in healthcare is set to expand, promising substantial improvements in patient care through more accurate diagnostics, personalized treatments, and by ultimately enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare services.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the AI in Medical Diagnostics Software segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.2%. The AI in Medical Diagnostics Hardware segment is also set to grow at 17.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $289.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.2% CAGR to reach $663.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agfa Healthcare Corporation, Aidoc, AliveCor, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI Enhancements in Imaging Technologies Propel Early Disease Detection

Growth of AI Applications in Genomic Analysis Expands Personalized Medicine

AI-Driven Predictive Diagnostics Strengthen Patient Outcome Predictions

Integration of AI in Laboratory Information Systems Enhances Diagnostic Accuracy

Machine Learning Algorithms for Cancer Detection Throw the Spotlight on Oncology

Impact of AI on Reducing Diagnostic Errors and Improving Efficiency

AI Tools for Cardiovascular Imaging Propel Non-Invasive Diagnostics

Role of AI in Handling Healthcare Big Data Generates Significant Insights

AI-Powered Mobile Apps for Health Monitoring Drive Patient Engagement

Ethical AI Use in Medical Diagnostics Strengthens Patient Trust

Expansion of AI in Rare Disease Research and Diagnosis

Data Privacy Concerns and AI Regulation in Medical Practices

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa Healthcare Corporation

Aidoc

AliveCor, Inc.

Caption Health

Elevance Health, Inc.

HeartFlow

Intelegain Technologies

Siemens Healthineers AG

VisualDx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n613pt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment