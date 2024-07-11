Global Nickel Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 Featuring Baosteel Group, Belmont Metals, Eramet Group, H.C. Starck, Outokumpu, and RUSAL

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nickel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nickel is estimated at 2.4 Million Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 3.5 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







In addition to EVs and supply chain diversification, nickel is also gaining traction in the energy storage sector. As the world increasingly turns to renewable energy sources, the demand for energy storage solutions that can efficiently store and release energy is essential. Nickel plays a crucial role in several types of advanced battery technologies that are being developed to enhance grid storage and renewable energy integration.

The growth of this sector is likely to provide ongoing support for nickel demand, reinforcing its essential status in the modern technology and energy landscape. This continued expansion in nickel use showcases its critical role not only in current industrial applications but also in the future of energy and transportation.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Stainless Steel End-Use segment, which is expected to reach 2.5 Million Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Other Alloy Steel End-Use segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 620.9 Thousand Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.8% CAGR to reach 802.4 Thousand Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Baosteel Group Corporation, Belmont Metals, Inc., Eramet Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 2.4 Million Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2030 3.5 Million Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Nickel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Nickel in Stainless Steel Production

Growth of the Electric Vehicle and Battery Market

Advancements in Nickel Extraction and Refining Technologies

Rising Adoption of Nickel in Aerospace and Defense Applications

Expansion of Nickel Applications in Renewable Energy and Energy Storage

Development of High-Purity and Specialty Nickel Alloys

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Baosteel Group Corporation

Belmont Metals, Inc.

Eramet Group

H.C. Starck GmbH

Outokumpu Oyj

RUSAL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sro2c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment