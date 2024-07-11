China Medical Research Industry Market Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demand Determinants, Major Markets, International Trade

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Research in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Revenue for the Medical Research industry is expected to grow at an annualized 7.0% over the five years through 2023, to $17.8 billion. This includes an 6.4% increase in 2023. Revenue growth has been steadily slowing in recent years as the industry has matured, and competition for government funds and private funds has increased. Over half of the industry's revenue is derived from government funding.

The Medical Research industry in China undertakes basic and applied research and development in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. Enterprises include laboratories of medical research institutes, medical schools and biotech firms. The following research functions are not included in the industry: R&D activities by pharmaceutical or medical equipment manufacturing industries, research unrelated to the human body or human diseases, and the commercialization of medical research.





