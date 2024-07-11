Canada Wood Pulp Mills Industry Market Research Report 2024: Organic Growth - An Anticipated Boom in Prices will Benefit Industry Revenues

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Pulp Mills in Canada - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Canadian wood pulp mills supply pulp to various downstream paper manufacturers, including paper mills, sanitary paper product manufacturers and cardboard packaging mills. This industry is highly globalised and companies derive most revenue from exports. Through 2023, wood pulp mills have endured major revenue volatility driven by supply chain shortages and the continued decline of domestic paper manufacturers.

Revenue has faltered at an expected CAGR of 5.0% to $9.3 billion through the current period, including a 2.6% drop in 2023, driven by falling wood and pulp prices. Wood pulp mills primarily manufacture pulp from organic materials without processing it into paper or paperboard. The pulp is made by separating the cellulose fibres from impurities in wood or other materials such as used or recycled rags, linters, scrap paper and straw.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



