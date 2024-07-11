Motorcycle Manufacturing in China Industry Market Report 2024 Featuring Haojue, Wuyang-Honda Motors, Loncin Motor, Zonsen Industry Group, and Sundiro Honda Motorcycle

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Manufacturing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The development of the Motorcycle Manufacturing industry in China has been affected by more restrictive policy and the popularity of automobiles in recent years. Revenue for the Motorcycle Manufacturing in China is expected to increase at an annualized 0.2% to $25.3 billion over the five years through 2023, including a drop of 8.3% in 2023 alone, when profit is anticipated to be 4.9%.
The Motorcycle Manufacturing industry in China manufactures standard two-wheel, three-wheel and sports motorcycles, as well as scooters. This includes standard motorcycles with sidecars.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Haojue Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Wuyang-Honda Motors (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Loncin Motor Co., Ltd.
- Zonsen Industry Group Co., Ltd.
- Sundiro Honda Motorcycle Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
