Chart Industries Named Winner of Frost & Sullivan Institute’s Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Awards

ATLANTA, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, has been named a winner of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Awards. This prestigious accolade honors companies that have successfully integrated sustainable practices into their business models, leading the way in both innovation and social responsibility. This year's winners have shown outstanding leadership in sustainability, from minimizing carbon footprints and championing renewable energy to advancing health care and ensuring responsible resource use. Their efforts reflect a deep commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable world.



The selection process for these prestigious awards involves a rigorous evaluation using a proprietary eight-step methodology. This includes in-depth research, comprehensive analysis, and benchmarking against critical performance indicators such as growth excellence, 'innovating to zero' initiatives, and advancements in the customer value chain. Frost & Sullivan’s global think tank examines how these companies contribute to the global economy and the future of our planet.

Chart was specifically recognized for our impressive reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions against our targets; our growth excellence through strategic inorganic and organic investments; and our technological innovation and continuous improvement which support our mission of providing customers with solutions across the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials.

This recognition builds on Chart’s recent sustainability related efforts, such as joining the United National (UN) Global Compact in June, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of its UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition shines a spotlight on companies that are not only achieving impressive business results but are also making a profound difference in the world. Their commitment to sustainable practices and innovation is a testament to their visionary leadership. By honoring their accomplishments, we hope to encourage more businesses to follow in their footsteps," remarked Prerna Mohan, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

“Receiving Frost & Sullivan’s Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for a second year highlights our commitment not only to improving sustainability performance in our own operations but also to helping our customers achieve their ESG targets,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart. “We remain committed to continuous improvement and innovation in this space.”

To view the full list of recipients, please visit: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-institute-honors-global-companies-with-the-enlightened-growth-leadership-best-practices-recognition-2024-302193058.html.

To learn more about Chart’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, check out our 2023 Sustainability Report published in April 2024 which can be downloaded here: https://gtls.io/ESG2023.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.



